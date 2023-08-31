Bryce Harper hit an epic two-run homer at the bottom of the eighth inning against the Angels on Wednesday. As the fans raised the decibels, the stats confirmed that Harper became just the twelfth currently active MLB player to have hit 300 home runs.

In an appearance on MLB Network Radio, former pro Eduardo Perez showered Harper's performance with effusive praise. Perez said:

"I want to see what his limit is. I think he is going to continue to get better as he gets older"

Harper has achieved the 300-homer milestone at an astonishing pace. He is the 26th player in MLB history to hit 300 home runs before the age of 31. Harper has shown clear potential to become a future Hall of Famer.

What does Bryce Harper's injury history look like?

Regrettably, Bryce Harper's illustrious career has been marred with injuries. From the start of the 2021 MLB Season, he has faced a series of health issues, sustaining a total of fourteen injuries. Three of these injuries have occurred in 2023 alone.

In May 2022, Bryce Harper suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury. Thereafter, the Phillies decided to use him exclusively as a designated hitter to mitigate health risks. Unfortunately, he was hit with a pitch while playing the Padres in June and suffered a fractured thumb in his left hand. The surgery ruled him out of the season, and he only ended up playing 99 games.

In November 2022, Harper underwent surgery again, this time for his UCL tear. He was expected to be out till the All-Star break, but managed to return to the Phillies roster in May 2023. Despite the miraculous recovery, his injuries have continued to persist.

The ongoing injury concerns have put Philadelphia Phillies in a precarious position. Harper is a vital player on the roster, but each injury raises doubts about his future with the Phillies. While his remarkable resilience in bouncing back from injuries is a huge positive, the frequent health issues as he navigates his 30s are bound to pose questions.