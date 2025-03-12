Elly De La Cruz's teammate shares insights on partnership with Reds phenom 

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt McLain expressed his optimism about playing with phenom Elly De La Cruz heading into the 2025 season. McLain believes he can help the Reds win this upcoming season, especially playing alongside last season’s breakout star shortstop.

In an interview with MLB Network’s Brian Kenny on Tuesday, McLain described how recovering from a season-long shoulder injury became a learning experience.

“It feels great, brand-new. I feel strong and I am ready to go," McLain said.

While McLain seems fully committed to having a great season with the Reds, there remains a question mark regarding his move from shortstop to second base amid the emergence of Elly De La Cruz. Nevertheless, McLain expressed his optimism about playing every day alongside the Dominican.

“We work together every day, on early work. Getting out there, turning a lot of double plays. Learning each other – I think that’s one of the things I need to learn his range on balls that he’s going to come across. So, it’s fun and it takes some pressure off me," McLain said.

“He’s such a good athlete. He’s going to get the ball to first with that arm," he added.

Matt McLain concluded his thoughts by expressing his optimism heading into the season:

"If we have everyone healthy, everyone can get rolling at the same time. There's no reason this team shouldn't be in it deep into October."

Between a healthy McLain and another strong season from De La Cruz, the Cincinnati Reds could have the National League’s best middle infield combo and be serious contenders.

Matt McLain comfortable playing alongside Elly De La Cruz

Matt McLain’s injury last season opened the door for Elly De La Cruz to emerge as the team’s everyday shortstop. Now that he’s fully healthy, the Reds opted to move McLain to second base to maximize the team’s talent.

Fortunately for the Cincinnati Reds, the position switch has not fazed the young infielder:

“I’ve always prided myself on being able to play the game wherever being able to play at a high level no matter what position I play.”

McLain further explained that, while he has predominantly been a shortstop throughout his career, he’s also played second base. As a result, he feels comfortable playing alongside Elly De La Cruz this season.

According to Baseball Reference, McLain played 37 games at second in his 2023 rookie season. While he appeared in 53 games at shortstop, the numbers point toward McLain transitioning well to the right side of the infield.

The work McLain has put in this Spring will help make the learning curve at second much easier to handle. Reds fans can look forward to an exciting year of two of the league’s most dynamic young players manning the middle infield.

