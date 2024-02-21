"Embarrassing is an understatement" - Red Sox fans react to Rafael Devers calling out team's front office

The Boston Red Sox had a quiet offseason with a reduced payroll which has disappointed fans. But it is not only the fans that are unhappy. The franchise players are well aware and concerned about the situation.

The Red Sox’s third baseman Rafael Devers has expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s management for their disappointing offseason. On Tuesday, Devers said that he had already talked with the team’s front office and also mentioned that there are a few things he is not allowed to say directly.

“Everybody knows what we need. You know what we need, and they know what we need. It's just some things that I can't say. I’m not allowed,” said Devers (via The Athletic). “But everybody that knows our organization, that knows the game, knows what we need.”

Fans showed their frustration with the team’s front office and ownership in response to Devers’ interview clip, even calling it a "poverty franchise."

“The Red Sox have become a complete poverty franchise. Ownership is a complete joke. Embarrassing is an understatement,” one fan wrote.

Another fan said that if this state of the franchise continues, Devers may demand a trade to leave the team.

“If the ownership continues this trend it’s a matter of time before he demands a trade. I wouldn’t blame him,” the fan said.

Several other fans continue to express their dissatisfaction with the Red Sox’ management.

Red Sox manager confirms Bobby Dalbec ‘has a chance’ of returning

During the 2023 season, Bobby Dalbeck spent most of his time with Triple-A Worcester. The 28-year-old has caught the attention of the team’s manager Alex Cora for the upcoming season.

“He has a chance to make this team. I think versatility is coming into play. I think the outfield play we like. He did a good job in Triple A,” said Alex Cora, via MassLive. “Obviously the configuration of the stadium is different in Triple A, but he did a good job. And we need a right handed bat that can play in the corners and be versatile. So he has a shot to do it.”

This upcoming season could be Dalbec’s best opportunity to play with the Boston Red Sox in the major league regularly.

