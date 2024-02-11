"Embracing his role as Turtle Elder" - Shohei Ohtani's nod of approval to Yoshinobu Yamamoto's bullpen session has Dodgers fans excited

The Japanese duo of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have started their preparation with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Camelback Ranch.

After an historic offseason that saw the Dodgers spend over a billion dollars to assemble a "superteam," all eyes will be on the duo who will be seen in new jerseys and headline the Dodgers season.

Recently, the Dodgers' X handle posted a glimpse of Yamamoto pitching and Ohtani watching him work his magic off the mound, seemingly nodding in approval.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

That led fans to rush to X and react to Ohtani's reaction at Yamamoto's practice.

"Embracing his role as Turtle Elder," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Dodgers' first spring training game will be against the San Diego Padres on Feb. 22.

One of the reasons for their early training camps is that their regular season will start a bit early. They play the Padres in a two-game series on Mar. 20 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

Dodgers have secured their future with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani

The Dodgers made the biggest headline after signing Shohei Ohtani to a record 10-year, $700 million contract. Interestingly, in a bid to remain competitive during his tenure, 97% of the contract value is deferred and will be paid off after he completes his decade-long tenure.

They followed that with another major signing, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who agreed a 12-year, $325 million contract, including a $50 million signing bonus. This decade-long payroll-friendly signing will help the Dodgers remain competitive for the long haul.

To bolster their rotation, they have also added Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays. Adding more to the offense, they have signed All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on a one-year, $23.5 million contract.

They have also brought back franchise cornerstone Clayton Kershaw to a one-year, $10 million guaranteed deal with a player option for 2025. Walker Buehler, meanwhile, will be returning to action in 2024 after missing the entirety of the 2023 season following Tommy John surgery.

We haven't yet touched upon Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, who along with Shohei Ohtani, will strike fear into any pitcher. With so many All-Star players assembled, a World Series might not be too far away for the Dodgers.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.