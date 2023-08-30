Eury Perez has a bright future for the Miami Marlins. The pitcher has spent time in the majors and minors this year, and he's been pretty good at both levels. The rotation for Miami, which also includes Jesus Luzardo and Sandy Alcantara, has a very bright outlook.

Perez is using some of that brightness to help others. He recently visited kids battling cancer and gifted them VR headsets. These gaming devices have been used for fun for a lot of people, and Perez used them to brighten the day of these children in incomprehensible situations.

The Marlins posted to Instagram:

"Spreading smiles at @sylvestercancer Alex’s Place! Today, Eury Perez helped us bring joy to the young superheroes fighting cancer, who were gifted with a new VR headset that will make routine appointments more fun. Together, we can strike out cancer!"

Fans in the comments section were thrilled to see the team put forth such a touching gesture. To see Perez, likely a big part of the team's future, was a nice sight as well.

Fans were impressed with Perez's kind gesture at the hospital

Eury Perez may not be a doctor, but he has done great work with the team to help these children enjoy their lives.

Eury Perez has a bright future

Very soon, Eury Perez could be contending for the NL Cy Young. The Marlins prospect has been in AA and the majors this year, and his stint with the big club was excellent.

In 15 starts, the pitcher record a 1.6 fWAR and a 2.68 ERA. He was one of their best pitchers, and that's including an outing against the Atlanta Braves in which he recorded one out and gave up seven runs.