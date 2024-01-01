The Dominican Republic Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents issued a summons to MLB star Wander Franco on Thursday, but he disregarded it. The investigation found that Franco had a relationship with a juvenile.

Franco has shown up since then, on January 1, 2024, at the district attorney's office in Puerto Plata, where he was clicked with his two lawyers on his side. Franco is still being investigated for having unethical and unlawful ties with a minor. This is why he was dropped from the Rays roster a while ago and had cases registered against him in the U.S.A. and the Dominican Republic.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Rays Wander Franco with his lawyers. Franco appeared to the District Attorney’s Office at Puerto Plata (North of the Dominican Republic)" - hgomez27

MLB fans expressed their displeasure with Franco and with the reason for his investigation on X. Here are some comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Wander Franco tarnished a career that could have flourished in the big leagues

Major League Baseball, also looking into the claims, put Wander Franco, a Dominican Republic native, on administrative leave in August 2023. The Rays announced that they agreed with the league's decision to place Franco on leave and would assist the inquiry in any way they could.

Expand Tweet

"The Santo Domingo Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents carried out two raids this Tuesday at homes in Baní, Peravia province, in search of the Dominican Major League baseball player, Wander Franco he was not found" - mikedeportes

Franco and the Rays agreed on an 11-year, $182 million contract deal in November 2021, 70 games into Franco's MLB career. Despite his suspension, Franco was among the most productive players in MLB, hitting.281/.344,.475 with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and 30 stolen bases. He also made his first All-Star squad in 2023.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.