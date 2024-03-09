"Even sweeter to attempt this while wearing the uniform of my hometown team" - Joey Votto relishes MLB comeback bid with Blue Jays

Joey Votto finally ended his free-agent days with a non-roster invitation to the Toronto Blue Jays for the 2024 season. The former Cincinnati Reds legend has been waiting for an offer to play his 18th major league season at the age of 40.

Buster Olney of ESPN announced Votto’s return on X (formerly Twitter), where the Canadian native expressed his excitement to play for his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work my way back to the Major Leagues. It’s even sweeter to attempt this while wearing the uniform of my hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays,” Votto quoted.

Although the details of the contract haven’t been disclosed yet, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported that Toronto’s non-roster deal contains a $2 million offer, with an additional $2 million that can be earned through incentives.

Votto has achieved several notable accomplishments throughout his career, including six All-Star nods, a Gold Glove, and an MVP title in 2010. Despite having a record book worth considering in Cooperstown, he was determined to add more ever since becoming a free agent for the first time since his debut in 2007.

On several occasions, he cleared his intention to continue his passion for the sport, including during a Zoom meeting on the ESPN broadcast of the Atlanta Braves vs Boston Red Sox spring game.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to get back on a Major League field. I just miss it. It’s the best game,” said Votto, according to Matheson.

What could Joey Votto bring to the Blue Jays?

Joey Votto presents a significant choice for the Blue Jays at first base and designated hitter. With a career slash line of .294/.409/.511 in 2056 games, he could be a great pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this season.

Furthermore, Votto could be a valuable mentor to Spencer Horwitz, one of Toronto's most promising prospects, who may play his position at first base in the future. Despite a long and illustrious 17-year career, Votto has yet to win a World Series, but with the Blue Jays this season, that possibility cannot be ruled out.

Votto bid farewell to Cincinnati fans last year and appears to be moving towards a career beyond playing. However, he now has a fantastic opportunity to finish his All-Star career with his hometown team.

