Justin Verlander accepted the 2019 Cy Young Award to much applause at the annual Baseball Writers Association of America banquet on January 25, 2020. However, his remarks about the Astros being far more technically and analytically advanced than every other team in the MLB were met with disapproving laughter.

"Everyone knows the Astros were technologically and analytically advanced," Verlander said during his acceptance speech.

Justin Verlander may have been joking, but the reactions showed that audience didn't find his remark funny. A few sources even claimed that multiple players present were visibly upset.

Some said the timing couldn’t have been any worse, considering the Astros’ involvement in the sign-stealing scandal. The tension around the league regarding the scandal is no joke, and Astros players have not made matters easier. No one has shown any accountability.

While whether he meant it as a joke or not is still in question, one can’t be too sure without a full video. This assumption is based purely on how the reporters have explained it, and that’s all we have, unfortunately.

Verlander is a great guy, and most people would buy into the fact that it was probably just an ill-timed joke. He clearly practices what he preaches, considering he holds others accountable when they run into trouble.

Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton opened up about parenthood

Life has definitely changed for the better, and Verlander and his wife Upton are enjoying every bit of it.

The birth of their first daughter, Genevieve, has turned their world upside down. The couple recently spoke about the challenges and rewards of having a child. One thing that is for sure is that they both absolutely love parenthood.

“Having a baby definitely changes the afternoons a little bit. But I get pretty excited to go home and see her smiling. It seems like every day it’s something new, so it’s been a lot of fun,” Verlander said during Spring Training in February 2019.

“Nothing beats being a dad. Happy Father’s Day to my fellow Dad’s out there!” - Justin Verlander, Instagram

Upton echoed Verlander’s thoughts and credited him for being “the best dad” to their daughter while on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in April 2021.

“He’s always so involved. He’s the best partner. He’s just not the best dog dad. Like, he has helped almost zero with Norman, but he took almost every night shift with Vivi. So, I still am a little bitter about that.”

