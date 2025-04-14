Ex-MLB GM boldly ranks Reds' $53,000,000 ace alongside Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes may get all the headlines, but former MLB executive Dan O'Dowd believes Hunter Greene needs to be in the same conversation as Skenes. Greene has been on a tear since last year, and O'Dowd thinks those two are no longer separated by much.

Ad

The Cincinnati Reds ace got a ton of praise on Monday's edition of MLB Network. He's off to a hot start with a sparkling 0.98 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27.2 innings so far. It got one MLB analyst thinking.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The MLB Network host said:

"Hunter Greene is the guy I am most excited about. ... He always had this arm, this stuff, but he didn't have this conviction. ... Now you see it, the lightbulb has gone on. ... The way he fills up the strike zone with everything in his repertoire tells you how convicted he is and how good he can be."

Ad

O'Dowd took it a step further:

"I do think we need to start talking about Hunter Greene in the same way we talk about Paul Skenes," O'Dowd said. "I do believe he's made that jump at that same age to be that next dominant starter in the NL for years to come."

Greene has led the MLB in ERA since the start of 2024 with a minimum of 160 innings pitched. He is at 2.48, just below 2024 Cy Young winners Tarik Skubal and Chris Sale as well as Zack Wheeler. Greene is on a six-year, $53,000,000 contract with the Reds.

Ad

Paul Skenes has just 151.1 innings pitched since the start of 2024, so he doesn't qualify. Otherwise, he'd rank ahead of them with a 2.14 ERA.

Reds manager shouts out Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene just earned his first career win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The ace went seven shutout innings as the Cincinnati Reds earned a sweep and climbed a little bit in the NL Central standings.

Hunter Greene dominated against the Pirates (Imagn)

Terry Francona, in his first year as Reds manager, said via The Athletic:

Ad

“He was f*****g awesome. It’s been pretty special. I haven’t been around him as long as everybody else has and I’m watching him work and I think you’re finding a good, young player find the next gear.”

Greene added eight strikeouts during the game and only walked one batter, something that had been plaguing him through the earlier portions of his MLB career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More