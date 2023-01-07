Jose Canseco, the former Oakland Athletics slugger, has issued a challenge for Aaron Judge. In a recent Twitter post, Canseco can be seen asking Judge for a friendly match between them.

Jose Canseco used to play for the Athletics as an outfielder and designated hitter. He won the Rookie of the Year title in 1986 and is a two-time World Series champion. He was a six-time All-Star and won the MVP title in 1988.

Aaron Judge is the 16th captain of the New York Yankees, a four-time All-Star and a three-time silver slugger title holder. He also took the MVP title in 2022. The Yankees captain was challenged by Canseco in a Twitter post on Jan. 5.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Aaron judge I am getting ready for you let's see if you can hit a baseball as far as I can hit a softball I doubt that very much let me know when you're ready we'll do the competition for charity Aaron judge I am getting ready for you let's see if you can hit a baseball as far as I can hit a softball I doubt that very much let me know when you're ready we'll do the competition for charity https://t.co/riWXN8Z878

"Aaron judge I am getting ready for you let's see if you can hit a baseball as far as I can hit a softball I doubt that very much let me know when you're ready we'll do the competition for charity" said Jose Canseco.

Canseco has invited Judge to a charity event where they will both compete with each other on how far they can hit a baseball. Jose's record for home run swings is 540ft and Judge's home run swing record is 496ft. Judge has not responded to the invitation yet and seems to be getting ready for the 2023 season.

Aaron Judge thanked the Steinbrenner family and fans when he was made captain.

Aaron Judge Press Conference

On Dec. 21, 2022, Aaron Judge was named captain of the New York Yankees. Amid the rumors of him leaving the team, Judge signed a $360 million contract and was named captain.

Judge elaborated on how this was a dream come true for him. He felt honored to be the one to represent the New York Yankees after Derek Jeter:

"Today was a dream. I am honored and privileged to represent the Yankees and the city of New York for the rest of my career"

Judge went on to thank the owner of the Yankees, the Steinbrenner family. He also thanked his teammates, family and fans, who he claimed were the greatest. He completed his post by expressing how thrilled he was to continue his journey with the Yankees as their 16th captain:

"Thank you to the Steinbrenner family, my teammates, my family, and most importantly, to the greatest fans in the world. Excited to continue this journey with you."

