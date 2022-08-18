"F***ing love you AJ" "Dodger legend AJ Pollock" - MLB Twitter hails ex-Dodger A.J. Pollock foul mouthing Astros' Yuri Gurriel; fans reminiscent of 2017 World Series rivalry

A.J. Pollock of the Chicago White Sox seems like the kind of guy who holds a grudge. It appears the former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder is still not over the controversial Houston Astros cheating scandal of 2017. Many fans believe to this day that the Astros cost the Dodgers the 2017 World Series.

MLB fans online are now calling Pollock a hero for his latest act of defiance. After a routine pop-out to left-center field, Pollack had some words for Astros first baseman Yuri Gurriel. Fans believe A.J. Pollock mouthed the words "f*** you b***h" after the play while looking directly at Gurriel.

Many Dodgers fans are still angry about the Astros sign-stealing scandal. At the time, players suspected some form of cheating but were unable to prove it. Ken Rosental and Evan Drellich of "The Athletic" were the first to break the story in an article released in November 2019.

The Astros used an intricate system that used cameras in the outfield to steal signs, giving them an edge over their opponents.

Whether Yuri Gurriel was able to make out what Pollock said is unclear. Gurriel was a key member of the 2017 Astros team that won the World Series in seven games. During that season, he played in 139 games, hitting 18 home runs and 75 RBIs.

Although Pollock was not a member of the 2017 Dodger team, he did spend three years with the club. He played 258 games for the organization between 2019-2021. The hatred between the two teams obviously rubbed off on him.

A.J. Pollock played 258 games between 2019-2021 for the Los Angeles Dodgers

A.J. Pollock celebrates after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium.

After A.J. Pollock's bold choice of words last night, many Dodgers fans are asking for the outfielder to be brought back to Los Angeles. He obviously still has a soft spot for the Dodgers organization.

Joe Kelly is another former Dodger who now plays for the White Sox. Kelly became famous for throwing at Alex Bregman and mocking Carlos Correa back in July 2020. He was suspended for eight games for those actions. During Wednesday's game, a video of him striking out Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was released online.

Dodgers fans once again sent out messages of support and appreciation to their former players.

The Astos went on to win the game 3-2. They currently hold the best record in the American League with a 76-43 record.

Pollock was 0-4 with a strikeout on the night. Kelly pitched one inning out of the bullpen without giving up any runs and struck out two batters.

Whether A.J. Pollock really said what fans think he said will never be known for sure. However, it seemed pretty clear that he was sending a message to Gurriel and the Astros. Five years later, the wounds of the Astros cheating scandal still haven't healed for many Dodgers players and fans.

