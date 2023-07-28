Fact Check: Can Nolan Arenado be traded despite having a no-trade clause? Ins and outs of his contract explained amid rumored deal with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been involved in talks with the St. Louis Cardinals about a possible trade for third baseman Nolan Arenado.

While the highly-rated player has a full no-trade clause in his contract, reports suggest that he will be willing to waive it off only for a move to the Dodgers. As the Cardinals are under no obligation to trade Arenado, the Dodgers do have some young pitching arms that could interest the team from St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado is one of the most highly-rated third basemen in the league and a regular starter for the Cardinals. He is an eight-time All-Star who has led the NL in home runs thrice and was also the NL RBI leader twice.

He was acquired by the Cardinals from the Colorado Rockies ahead of the 2021 season and has been a mainstay since.

The Cardinals have had a disappointing season in the MLB so far and will be looking to strengthen their squad for the 2024 campaign. Hence, they have no intention of losing star players like Arenado and will be hoping to hang on to him.

He still has four years left in his contract and the Cardinals are looking to compete again next year, so it makes sense to hold on to him. There are no updates yet about whether the teams have made any progress in their discussions.

Which Dodgers players could interest the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Nolan Arenado?

There have been no reports of the outcome of the talks between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals regarding the Nolan Arenado trade. However, which players in the Dodgers roster could push the Cardinals into accepting the trade?

The LA team is clearly in a buying position and their deteriorating options for the role of starting pitcher could trigger them to make a move. The Dodgers have several young pitchers like Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan and Michael Grove, all of whom could be a valuable addition for the Cardinals.