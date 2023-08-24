Fact Check: Did the Angels once refuse a special treadmill for Albert Pujols? Former pitcher CJ Wilson makes explosive allegations about Arte Moreno

In the early 2010s, CJ Wilson was one of the best pitchers in the Los Angeles Angels. His short-lived stint with the team included an All-Star appearance as well as a deal advertising shampoo.

The 6-foot-1 left hander began his career with the Texas Rangers after being selected by the team in the fifth round of the 2001 draft. In 2011, his fifth season with the Rangers, Wilson went 16-7, posting a 2.94 ERA to finish eighth in AL Cy Young voting.

Wilson's arrival to the Angels in 2011 coincided with the acquisition of one of the best hitters in the world at the time. Recently Wilson has come out with some bombshell gossip regarding his time playing with the legendary Albert Pujols on the Angels.

On December 8th, 2011, the Angels signed CJ Wilson and Albert Pujols. Wilson was to receive $75 million over 5 seasons. Pujols, who already had a Rookie of the Year, three MVPs, and two World Series rings as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, inked a massive 10-year deal worth some $240 million.

"Former #Angels pitcher CJ Wilson claims that the Angels once “refused to buy Pujols a special treadmill because it was too expensive.”" - Beyond the Halo

While the time that the pair spent together happened a long time ago, CJ Wilson has come out with accusations that has cast further doubt on Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno.

According to CJ Wilson, Moreno refused to buy Albert Pujols a treadmill in 2012. The allegations feed inton the sentiments of many modern MLB fans that Moreno, currently the oldest owner in MLB, is frugal to the extent of being cheap.

In more recent times, Moreno has been criticized for not extending Shohei Ohtani to a longer term deal. Many Angels fans feel as though the $1 billion that the Japanese superstar will likely be able to ask for after his contract expires will be too much for Moreno. Ohtani, a formidable pitcher, currently also leads the league in triples, walks, home runs, and slugging percentage.

CJ Wilson tale confirms timeless complaints of Angels fans

Given the situation with Ohtani, many have hurled accusations at Moreno of being cheap. Unfortunately, the resurrection of this age-old tail paints the 77-year old manager as cheap to an extent that negatively impacts his team. Perhaps this summer, complaints akin to Wilson's will be resurrected when Ohtani leaves the team forever.