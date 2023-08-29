Fact Check: Did Babe Ruth hit 476 home runs after birth of Bob Barker? Examining surprising statistic around recently deceased game show host

There are few television personalities who touched the lives of several generations as much as the late Bob Barker did. The former host of the hit game show The Price is Right passed away on Saturday at the astounding age of 99 years old.

The beloved game show host etched his name in television history by hosting The Price is Right for an incredible 35 years. Bob Barker, who originally hosted the show Truth or Consequences from 1956 to 1975, began hosting The Price is Right in 1972, touching the lives of fans across the world until his retirement in 2007 at the age of 83 years old.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars." - @CBS

While his television career speaks for itself due to its incredible longevity and success, there is another fascinating piece of information that has surfaced since his unfortunate passing. Baseball icon Babe Ruth hit 476 home runs after the birth of Bob Barker in 1923.

Yes, you read that correctly. The most iconic baseball player of all time, who passed away in 1948, hit 476 home runs while Barker was alive. This incredible statistic really puts into perspective how long 99 years is and how long the television host has been a part of American pop culture.

Expand Tweet

"Babe Ruth hit 476 home runs after Bob Barker was born." - @CodifyBaseball

Babe Ruth, who is perhaps the most famous baseball player of all time, began his MLB career in 1914, spending time with the Boston Red Sox before being famously traded to the New York Yankees. He finished his career with 714 home runs.

Bob Barker was 13 years old when Babe Ruth was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame

In 1936, when Barker was 13 years old, Babe Ruth was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as one of the "First Five", the original five members of the Hall of Fame. This included Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson, and Walter Johnson.