Fact Check: Did the Dodgers troll the Athletics over their move? ‘Viva Las Vegas’ blasting in stadium raises questions

The Los Angeles Dodgers and their organist Dieter Ruehle could not help themselves from taking a shot at the lowly Oakland Athletics during last night's victory. The incident in question came during the bottom of the 4th inning when Oakland was warming up.

It was during that time that stadium organist Dieter Ruehle decided to have some fun with the opponents by playing Elvis Presley's hit song "Viva Las Vegas." The intentional jab at the Oakland Athletics comes in the midst of the team's potential move to Las Vegas.

One of the most talked about topics for the entire 2023 campaign has been the potential move of the Oakland A's to Las Vegas. While often in cases of relocation or expansion, it tends to simply be rumors, however, in the case of the Atletics' move to Las Vegas, it seemed inevitable.

It has been clear that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has supported the idea of bringing an MLB franchise to the city of Las Vegas. However, when it comes to the relocation of the A's to the Vegas Strip, it has not gone as swimmingly as he likely believed it would.

The relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas has not gone according to Rob Manfred's plan

From Athletics fans hosting a reverse protest about club owner John Fisher selling the team and keeping it in Oakland to a seeming lack of financial support from the Las Vegas taxpayers, it has been difficult. Not to mention the saga surrounding a series of proposed stadium designs that were deemed to be "useless".

"The Oakland Athletics' $380 million Las Vegas stadium subsidy has gone from "done deal" to "maybe" according to 2 sources in the Nevada state government." - @LasVegasLocally

The saga took yet another turn around the MLB All-Star break when Oakland Mayor Sheng Tao had a closed-door meeting with Rob Manfred to clarify some misinformation surrounding the city's commitment to keep the team in Oakland.

It was believed that Oakland was uncooperative to the club's requests for funding and a new stadium, something that Mayor Sheng Tao disputed. She told Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle that the city has pages showing a financial commitment to the Oakland Athletics, which actually surpassed their demands.

"The A's requested a financing district infrastructure of $495 million. We actually offered a larger financing district of $500 million, so went through that. Another thing we talked about was offering more money for offsite infrastructure. The request was for $360 million. The city of Oakland actually secured $425 million and counting."