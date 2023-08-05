Fact Check: Did Joe Kelly deliberately try to injure Fernando Tatis Jr.? Dodgers pitcher calls Padres star 'f*** b**' in heated exchange

Despite only having appeared in only one full season, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres has become one of the most electric, and controversial players in the game.

After finishing third in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, Tatis Jr. led the league in home runs in 2021, hitting 97 RBIs to win an All-Star vote, a Silver Slugger, and a third place finish in MVP voting.

However, a year later, everything changed. After missing the first half of 2022 on account of an offseason motorbike accident in his native DR, Tatis Jr. was suspended for 81 games after testing positive for steroids.

Since returning in mid-April, Fernando Tatis Jr. has continued to be a stud for the San Diego Padres. The 24-year old has 19 home runs, 58 RBIs, and a .266 average in 90 games this season.

On August 4, Tatis Jr. and his team squared off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although the Padres sit ten games behind the Dodgers in the NL West, any meeting between the two sides is bound to be an emotional affair.

"Joe Kelly after striking out Fernando Tatís Jr.: F****** B****" - Doug McCain

That was evidenced by Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly, who appeared to scream an obsenity at Fernando Tatis Jr. after striking him out in the fifth inning after an eight-pitch at-bat.

Known for his emotion, this is not the first time fans have witnessed this behavior from Joe Kelly. Kelly had a public spat with several high-profile Houston Astros players after revelations of their tactics in the sign-stealing scandal came to light in 2020.

"Joe Kelly doesn’t like “cheaters” so he sent Fernando Tatis Jr. a message by throwing him very inside almost hitting him, strikes him out then proceeds to yell at him after!" - Top Bunk Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr. is lucky not to be more of a target

In addition to all the baggage that comes with a PED suspension, Tatis Jr. has done himself no favors by "pimping" home runs and dancing on a regular basis. In the old days, pitchers like Kelly would have had no problem drilling him.

Nobody can deny that Tatis Jr. is one of the best young players in the game, but part of getting to the next level is learning some respect. If Fernando Tatis Jr. can do that, then the Padres might have a championship roster on their hands.