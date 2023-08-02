Fact Check: Did MLB podcaster Chris Rose predict Framber Valdez's no-hitter? Exploring the reality as posts surface the internet 

As the baseball world rejoiced over the Houston Astros’ historic day, social media erupted with claims that MLB podcaster Chris Rose accurately predicted Framber Valdez’s remarkable no-hitter. The internet frenxy revolved around a tweet from Chris Rose’s official Twitter account (@ChrisRose), where he cryptically mentioned, "It’s VERY possible tonight’s Astros pitcher throws a no-hitter on the day they bring back a guy who has 3 on his resume."

Chris Rose @ChrisRose It’s VERY possible tonight’s Astros pitcher throws a no-hitter on the day they bring back a guy who has 3 on his resume.

On that momentous day, the Astros indeed reunited with star pitcher Justin Verlander through a trade, and Valdez took the mound to face the Cleveland Guardians. In an extraordinary display of talent, Valdez delivered the first no-hitter by a left-handed pitcher in Astros franchise history. He astoundingly held the Guardians to one walk while facing the minimum 27 batters, completing the feat with only 93 pitches—a "Maddux" no-hitter.

Justin Verlander recently re-joined the Houston Astros which is why Chris Rose tweeted that.

Later, Chris Rose added to the social media buzz through a series of tweets where he stated that he’s rarely ever right about anything". Chris Rose is also known for being a Cleveland Sports fan, which is why he later added he regretted being right about this.

A look into Framber Valdez’s no-hitter:

Framber Valdez made history by throwing the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros’ franchise history during a 2-0 victory against the Cleveland Guardians. Just hours after the Astros reacquired ace Justin Verlander, Valdez allowed only one baserunner with a walk in the fifth inning, but a double play helped him face the minimum batters in that frame.

Framber Valdez just pitched the third LHP no-hitter in Houston Astros’ history.

Valdez finished the game with seven strikeouts, throwing just 93 pitches, making it the third-fewest pitches in a no-hitter or perfect game since 1998. It was the third no-hitter of the season in MLB and Houston’s first no-hitter in the regular season since 2022.

