Fact Check: Does Pete Alonso want Buck Showalter to be fired? Petition to oust veteran skipper gets signatures from fans

It has not been the season that many envisioned for Pete Alonso and the New York Mets. While the club is still one of the strongest in the MLB, the results have not been going their way as they sit third in the National League East with a record of 30-32. However, something may need to change sooner rather than later if they hope to reach the goal they set out for themselves in the preseason.

Naturally, when any sports team struggles, the first one to take the blame is the coach or manager, with some New York Mets fans frustrated by the four-time manager of the year, Buck Showalter. While the fans may be frustrated, Pete Alonso and the rest of the team are growing impatient with the lack of team success.

But would the players go as far as to request Buck Showalter's dismissal? Some discouraged fans have circulated an online petition, calling for the team to fire Showalter. However, while scrolling through the names that have signed to the petition, there is one name that stood out to many people: Pete Alonso.

"LMFAOOOOOO" - @not_onions

Yes, some fans have taken the time to scroll through the list and discover the name of the current National League home run leader as someone who signed the petition. While this is more than likely a coincidence or someone disguising themselves as Alonso, there is no way to prove that it is not him.

It would take some serious guts to sign a petition to call for the firing of one's manager, which is why this is most likely a fan using his name. That being said, if the New York Mets do not turn things around, Buck Showalter will certainly find himself in the hotseat.

A look at Pete Alonso's strong 2023 season so far

Known as the "Polar Bear", Alonso has started the 2023 regular season as well as he could have hoped. One of the most prolific home run hitters of his generation, the New York Mets first baseman is on pace for the best season of his career.

While his .231 batting average leaves something to be desired, he is currently leading the entire MLB with 22 home runs, three more than his cross-town rival Aaron Judge.

Pete Hoffman @HoffWFAN



#MVPete Pete Alonso should get MVP votes for taking a ball of his wrist like that and not breaking anything. Pete Alonso should get MVP votes for taking a ball of his wrist like that and not breaking anything. #MVPete

"Pete Alonso should get MVP votes for taking a ball of his wrist like that and not breaking anything. #MVPete" - @HoffWFAN

His power surge has not gone unnoticed, with fans calling for Pete Alonso to be crowned the National League MVP Award. He will however face stiff competition from Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr., who is on pace for a 40 home run and 40 stolen base season.

