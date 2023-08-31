Fact Check: Is Anthony Volpe first Yankees rookie to have 20/20 season? Exploring how his season compares to past greats

Even though the 2023 campaign has been one to forget for the New York Yankees, shortstop Anthony Volpe has been one of the lone bright spots. One of the top prospects in the organization, Volpe entered the season with mile-high expectations, something he is now living up to.

"Just a reminder: Gleyber Torres was once in the exact same position as Anthony Volpe. He was the “Next Derek Jeter”. Gleyber’s a bad year away from being gone. Prospects break your heart, so get sure things in a championship window." - @Tom_Smith717

It was never going to be easy for Anthony Volpe to live up to the preseason hype placed upon the shortstop once he was named as the Opening Day starter, and it wasn't. To open the year, the rookie struggled early with many New York Yankees fans concerned that the prospect dubbed as the "Next Derek Jeter" would fail under the bright lights.

While comparing any rookie to a Hall of Famer and club legend is never fair, the 22-year-old has done something that not even Derek Jeter could. After turning things around this summer, Volpe has now become the first New York Yankees rookie to achieve a 20-20 season (20 home runs and 20 stolen bases).

"When you can kind of put yourself in Yankees history, I mean, that's pretty crazy." Anthony Volpe's game-tying HR in the 9th made him the first Yankees rookie to reach the 20/20 mark for homers and steals in a season. #YANKSonYES" - @YESNetwork

This means, that in a franchise that has been home to some of the most iconic players in history such as Derek Jeter, Joe DiMaggio, and Lou Gehrig, only Volpe has accomplished this impressive feat.

A closer look at Anthony Volpe's historic rookie season with the New York Yankees

A first-round pick of the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft, the hype around Volpe quickly reached a level that seemed impossible to live up to. Although he has shown plenty that he will need to work on, as his rookie season has moved along, Volpe has proven to the team and its fans that he will be an important piece of the club's future.

Through 133 games this season, the potential star shortstop has racked up 20 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. The one area he will need to improve upon is his batting average, which sits at a lowly .219. While batting average has never been his strong point, it should improve with more time in the MLB.

