Is Carlos Rodon set to miss rest of the season due to injury? Yankees pitcher's wife calls 'bullsh*t' on popular podcaster's claim

Carlos Rodon, a two-time MLB All-Star who plays for the New York Yankees, committed to a six-year, $162 million deal during the summer.
After sustaining a forearm strain in spring training in April, Rodon has yet to pitch for the Yankees. A stiff back has slowed down his ability to perform any throwing, which can be a particularly tough issue.
On Friday, Carlos made a slight improvement in his recovery by practicing his agility at the Yankees player development facility in Tampa.
A rather "reliable source" provided a report on Carlos Rodon's injury status for the Yankees this year.
A tweet referencing a story from Jomboy's "Talkin Yanks" podcast on Monday that said unnamed sources inside the Yankees organization urged him not to get optimistic about Rodon participating in a game this season. The tweet received the reply "bulls—t" from the pitcher's wife Ashley.
When Rodon was a member of the Chicago White Sox in 2017, he sustained a shoulder issue. He injured his wrist in 2016 while playing for the same team as well.
Carlos Rodon's Baseball career update
Rodon has had a rocky career thus far after being selected by the Chicago White Sox in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. The Miami native had a career-long battle with consistency and injuries until seeing his major breakthrough during the 2021 season.
Rodón received his first All-Star nomination in 2021. In 24 starts, Rodon concluded the regular season with a 13-5 record and a 2.37 ERA.
Rodon agreed to a two-year, $44 million deal with the San Francisco Giants in 2022. He chose to forego the second year of his contract on November 6, 2022, and as a result, he became a free agent. In the subsequent month, he signed a six-year contract with the New York Yankees.