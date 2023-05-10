Is Carlos Rodon set to miss rest of the season due to injury? Yankees pitcher's wife calls 'bullsh*t' on popular podcaster's claim

Carlos Rodon, a two-time MLB All-Star who plays for the New York Yankees, committed to a six-year, $162 million deal during the summer.

After sustaining a forearm strain in spring training in April, Rodon has yet to pitch for the Yankees. A stiff back has slowed down his ability to perform any throwing, which can be a particularly tough issue.

On Friday, Carlos made a slight improvement in his recovery by practicing his agility at the Yankees player development facility in Tampa.

A rather "reliable source" provided a report on Carlos Rodon's injury status for the Yankees this year.

A tweet referencing a story from Jomboy's "Talkin Yanks" podcast on Monday that said unnamed sources inside the Yankees organization urged him not to get optimistic about Rodon participating in a game this season. The tweet received the reply "bulls—t" from the pitcher's wife Ashley.

Yankee Mandela @YankeeMandela Jomboy said on Talkin’ Yanks that he’s heard from unverified sources within the Yankees building not to get your hopes up on Rodon pitching this year Jomboy said on Talkin’ Yanks that he’s heard from unverified sources within the Yankees building not to get your hopes up on Rodon pitching this year

When Rodon was a member of the Chicago White Sox in 2017, he sustained a shoulder issue. He injured his wrist in 2016 while playing for the same team as well.

Carlos Rodon's Baseball career update

Rodon has had a rocky career thus far after being selected by the Chicago White Sox in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. The Miami native had a career-long battle with consistency and injuries until seeing his major breakthrough during the 2021 season.

Rodón received his first All-Star nomination in 2021. In 24 starts, Rodon concluded the regular season with a 13-5 record and a 2.37 ERA.

Rodon agreed to a two-year, $44 million deal with the San Francisco Giants in 2022. He chose to forego the second year of his contract on November 6, 2022, and as a result, he became a free agent. In the subsequent month, he signed a six-year contract with the New York Yankees.

