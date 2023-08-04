Fact Check: Is Jeremy Pena being DFA'd by the Astros? World Series MVP's apparent demotion, examined

Rumors have been swriling recently that the Houston Astros are designating Jeremy Pena for assignment, a move that could potentially shock fans and the baseball comunity. However, upon closer inspection, it appears that these allegations are indeed false. The source of this claim, FAX Sports, seems to be a parody account on Twitter, which, despite being verified, might lead to unwarranted confusion among followers.

Parody accounts have become prevalent on Twitter (Or X) since the introduction of the premium service. Despite Pena not having his best season thus far, designating him for assignment would be a surprise move as his stats are not nearly as bad as they would need to be for such an event.

A look into Jeremy Pena’s 2023 season:

Jeremy Pena has had an average year. In the 2023 regular season, Pena has showcased his potential through 385 at-bats, resulting in 91 hits, including 10 home runs. His offensive contributions also include 50 runs and 39 RBIs.

In 2023, Jeremy Pena has been hitting .236 with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Moreover, Pena has displayed his agility on the basepaths with 10 stolen bases, adding an element of versatility to his skill set. While his batting average of .236 may not be eye-popping, his .294 on-base percentage and .663 OPS underscore his ability to get on base and contribute to the team’s overall performance.

As the Astros continue their journey through the season, Jeremy Pena’s presence and contributions will likely play a crucial role in their success. Despite the false rumors circulating, Astros fans can rest assured that Pena remains an integral part of the team’s plans moving forward.

