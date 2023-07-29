Fact Check: Is Mookie Betts playing on Saturday? LA Dodgers outfielder scratched due to ankle soreness

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has been scratched from Saturday's matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. Betts is dealing with what the team is describing as right ankle soreness.

Betts was slated to play second base and bat leadoff. Instead, Chirs Taylor will take over at second, and David Peralta will take over the leadoff spot. LA will seek revenge on Saturday after losing 6-5 on Friday.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Mookie Betts was scratched from tonight’s game with right ankle soreness.

Betts has stayed relatively healthy this season. Aside from an ankle injury in April, he has not been on the IL this season. The Dodgers hope that stays true and the slugger can return to the lineup after a day off.

Mookie Betts is having a solid season. In 99 games, he is hitting .277/.383/.560 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs. His success has been a big reason why the Dodgers are first in the highly-competitive National League West division.

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers look lie contenders

Many around the league were not sold on the Los Angeles Dodgers coming into the season this year. They lost their All-Star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency and had trouble replacing him.

Gavin Lux was set to take over for Turner until he tore his ACL in a spring training game. This has caused veteran Miguel Rojas to take over most of the work at shortstop.

Despite this, the Dodgers sit first in the AL West. They hold a three-game lead over the San Francisco Giants. It looks like the division will come down to the Dodgers, Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks, who have been playing well this season.

Watch for the Dodgers to make a few moves before the trade deadline passes. This team still has some holes to fill and money to spend.