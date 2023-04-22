Fact Check: Should Drew Smyly's collision have been ruled an error? Examining the play which broke up his perfect game bid

Last December, left-hander Drew Smyly inked a two-year deal worth $19 million with an opt-out clause for 2023 and a mutual option for 2024. The deal was seen as a strong endorsement for Smyly by his team, the Chicago Cubs.

The 33-year-old tossed 106 innings last season, finishing with a record of 7-8 and a 3.47 ERA. The 2023 season represents Drew Smyly's 10th season as a big-league starter and one of his best and most well-maintained in years.

Although Smyly is widely considered to be a good value player for the Cubs, fans got more than they bargained for as the Arkansas-native flirted with becoming the first pitcher of the 2023 season to complete a no-hitter.

On Friday, Drew Smyly held a 13-0 lead for his team as Los Angeles Dodgers hitter David Peralta stepped into the box. Peralta swatted Smyly's 0-1 curveball delivery up the third base line, causing a race between Smyly and his catcher, Yan Gomes.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Drew Smyly was 6 outs away from a Perfect game… then he lost it on this @StoolBaseball Drew Smyly was 6 outs away from a Perfect game… then he lost it on this @StoolBaseball https://t.co/BgeTJAR2Na

As Peralta barrelled toward first base, Gomes and Smyly collided, with the 220-pound catcher falling over his pitcher. Peralta was given a hit and Smyly's hopes of pitching the first no-hitter of the 2023 season went up in flames.

Although the Chicago Cubs were able to complete the 13-0 victory, the play was a dagger in the heart of Smyly's personal aspirations. Following the game, Smyly called the play a "“That’s a tough way to end it" after exiting the game with 7 2/3 innings under his belt. Smyly has not pitched a complete game since 2014 during his stint with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sportsbook Review @SBRReview Yan Gomes wore a football helmet during his postgame interview after his “tackle” of Drew Smyly broke up a perfect game.



Yan Gomes wore a football helmet during his postgame interview after his “tackle” of Drew Smyly broke up a perfect game. https://t.co/JPMYL7dGfX

Although on-field calls can never be perfected, it seems likely that Peralta would have reached first base anyway. For this reason, it can be pretty safely ruled that this was indeed a hit.

Drew Smyly's strong performance still vindicates his team

After Smyly posted a 8.42 ERA as a 30-year-old in 2019, more than a few observers wondered if his career would soon be over. However, the southpaw rallied and has shown himself to be capable of being one of the strongest units in his team's rotation.

