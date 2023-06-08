Fact Check: Was Alek Manoah signed by Portland Pickles? Ace was demoted to Florida Complex League after 7 horrid losses

Things have gone from bad to worse for Alek Manoah this season as the Toronto Blue Jays has recently been demoted to the Florida Complex League to rediscover his form. The promising young ace has endured a nightmarish beginning to the 2023 season, posting a 1-7 record with a dreadful 6.36 ERA through 58.0 innings with the Blue Jays.

As expected, the internet has relished at the moment, mocking Alek Manoah in any way possible. Now, the Portland Pickles of the West Coast League joining in on the action. The team took to Twitter to announce that they have claimed right-handed pitcher Alex Manoah from the Florida Complex League.

Portland Pickles @picklesbaseball BREAKING: The Portland Pickles have claimed RHP Alex Manoah from the Florida Complex League, per @JeffPassann BREAKING: The Portland Pickles have claimed RHP Alex Manoah from the Florida Complex League, per @JeffPassann. https://t.co/ZzYx0IRbBD

"BREAKING: The Portland Pickles have claimed RHP Alex Manoah from the Florida Complex League, per @JeffPassann" - @picklesbaseball

While some more gullible internet users missed the obvious parody, enjoyed the joke. Not only does the original post call Alek by the name Alex but the source of the information is attributed to Jeff Passann, not the world-renowned baseball journalist Jeff Passan.

Unfortunately for fans of the Portland Pickles, they will not be able to see Manoah don their jersey. However, if the pitcher continues to struggle, who knows where he could end up throughout his career? That being said, given his previous performances, it may not be long before he is recalled to the MLB.

"welcome home chris you'll love portland" - @picklesbaseball

Not only did the Portland Pickles have fun with the demotion of Alek Manoah, but they also recruited future NBA Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul after the announcement that the Phoenix Suns were releasing him.

Alek Manoah's demotion to the Florida Complex League was not only a difficult decision but a necessary one

The Toronto Blue Jays hope that sending Manoah all the way down to the Florida Complex League instead of Triple-A will allow him to rediscover his incredible form from last season. While undoubtedly talented, Manoah will not only need to rediscover his elite form but also his confidence, which will be put to the test early in his MLB career.

The 2022 season was one to remember for Alek Manoah, as the right-handed pitcher was one of the most dominant in the MLB. The then 24-year-old posted an impressive 16-7 record with a 2.24 ERA in 196.2 innings. He also recorded 180 strikeouts, which helped him finish third in the American League Cy Young Award race.

