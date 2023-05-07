Fact Check: Was Craig Counsell suspended for arguing with umpire over Alex Cobb's disengagement

Craig Counsell's removal in a game against the San Francisco Giants has got a lot of heat from the Brewers fan base. In their 4-1 loss to the Giants on the road, Milwaukee's manager was ejected after he protested an unfair disengagement call.

In the top of the fourth, Willy Adames was stationed in first base after managing a leadoff single. Giants starter Alex Cobb checked on Adames for a second time at first base. As per MLB rules, a pitcher is only supposed to disengage twice from his stance. A third disengagement would mean a base being given away to the base runner.

After Alex Cobb's second disengagement, the first base umpire, Jeremy Riggs, showed three fingers signalling a violation. He considered a mound visit by the San Francisco management as a second disengagement before Cobb proceded to check Adames for a second time.

However that was differently interpreted by another umpire on the field, due to which Willy Adames wasn't given the base. This led to protests by the Brewers bench, especially manager Craig Counsell who erupted in anger.

"Their ruling was they took away the [first] disengagement because at some point after the disengagement, they did a mound visit," Counsell said. "In my eyes, it wasn't related, and the first-base umpire didn't see it that way. Apparently one of the umpires did, and that was enough to overturn the disengagement."

Tyler Koerth @TylerKoerth Someone needs to tell David Rackley that 3 disengagements is a balk… I don’t think Craig Counsell got through to him.



Craig Counsell was immediately tossed from the game but stayed on the field for several more minutes sticking out for his team to the crew chief. He hasn't been given any additional sanctions at this point of time and looking at the ambiguity of the call, it's expected that the Brewers skipper will not have any game suspensions coming his way.

Craig Counsell and Milwaukee Brewers' concerns growing

Milwaukee lost their sixth straight game, the club's longest losing streak since dropping eight straight in early June last season. The Brewers have been highly inconsistent both offensively and defensively, getting outscored 32-14 in the past six games. They have another game away to the Giants before they host the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Kansas City Royals for three games each.

