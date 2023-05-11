Fact Check: Was Justin Turner suspended for maskless celebration during Dodgers' 2021 WS win after positive Covid-19 test?

In the aftermath of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory in the 2020 World Series, there were reports that Justin Turner had been suspended for not wearing a mask during the team’s celebration. However, these reports are not entirely accurate.

On the night of the Dodger’s victory, Turner was pulled from the game during the eighth inning after he received a positive COVID-19 test result. He was ordered to isolate, but later returned to the field to celebrate with his teammates. Turner was seen without a mask during the celebration, which led to widespread criticism and called for him to face consequences.

What were Justin Turner’s consequence following his celebration?

Initially, it was reported that Justin Turner had been suspended for his actions. However, these reports were later clarified. In reality, Turner did not face any formal punishment from MLB. He was not suspended, nor was he fined. Instead, he was reportedly spoken to by MLB officials, who reminded him of the importance of following COVID-19 protocols.

It’s worth noting that MLB’s COVID-19 protocols were in place throughout the 2020 season, and players and staff members were required to follow them in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread. These protocols included regular testing, social distancing and wearing masks.

While Turner’s actions during the World Series celebration were highly critized by many, it’s important to accurately report what happened. Turner was not suspended for not wearing a mask despite having tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLB’s actions may have been seen as lenient by some, but it is also important to note that Turner was not the only person involved in the celebration. There were hundreds of people on that field that night, and it’s likely that not all of them were following COVID-19 protocols perfectly.

