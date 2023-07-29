Fact Check: Was Phil Nevin suspended for his outburst against Blue Jays? Angels manager's tantrum lands him in hot water

Manager Phil Nevin and third-base umpire Bill Welke got into a heated argument during the second game of the series between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners.

The argument started when Nevin vehemently disputed a strike call on Shohei Ohtani, a choice that might have had a big impact on the game's outcome had the pitch been ruled a ball.

Nevin is known for his fiery on-field antics, and admits that he occasionally comes off as a lunatic. But he also thinks that his insanity is intentional.

He eagerly pointed out specific moments while watching the ejection footage in his office at Globe Life Field recently, giving an explanation of histrionics at those times.

In just 14 days as the Angels' manager, the 52-year-old captain has demonstrated that he understands how to make the most of tense situations by using gestures, body language, and vocal expression to get his point across.

Nevin emphasizes that everything that happens on the field, despite his appearance as a fiery tornado, is just part of the game and a calculated move on his part to support his team and sway the umpire's rulings.

But Was Phil Nevin really suspended for his outburst against Blue Jays?

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels

In the fifth inning of Saturday's second game of the series against the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended. The 52-year-old challenged a pitch call on Shohei Ohtani that, had it been a ball, would have had a significant impact on the outcome of the game.

Ohtani entered the game for his at-bat with two runners on base. Gio Urshela and Mickey Moniak both made outs in their at-bats, making it the tying run at the plate.

Gabe Speier threw an 84 mph pitch with a 3-2 count, and Ohtani checked his swing and prepared to walk as the ball appeared to leave the strike zone.

The right bottom corner of the pitch appeared to be missing, even on televisions with automatic strike zones. Phil Cuzzi, the home plate umpire, however, ruled a third strike. Even Ohtani responded to the call, who typically maintains his composure in such circumstances.

However, his manager Phil Nevin was completely out of control and began yelling at Cuzzi from the dugout. The umpire unexpectedly suspended Nevin from the game as the Angels manager persisted in his yelling for 10 games.