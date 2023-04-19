Fact Check: Was the Red Sox walkoff hit actually foul ball? Bizarre ending vs Twins game explained

The Boston Red Sox's 5-4 walk-off win against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday had an unusual ending, with confusion surrounding the final play. Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo hit a ball down the right field line that appeared to be a foul, causing Boston players to hesitate in their celebrations.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli requested a review of the play, which took an extended period of time before ultimately being ruled as a fair ball, giving the Red Sox the win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At first glance, the ball seemed to be right below the foul post at left field. However, the replay clearly shows that it landed in front of the yellow foul line, making it a fair ball.

The Red Sox were down by two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning but rallied to tie the game at four runs apiece, setting the stage for Verdugo's walk-off hit. The victory marked Boston's first extra-innings win of the season, improving their record to 9-9.

Alex Verdugo has been in a hot streak for the Red Sox this season

A look into the Twins vs Red Sox game 1

Another great takeaway from tonight’s game was Chris Sale’s performance which resembled his best years in Boston and Chicago. Sale allowed just one run on three hits and struck out 11 batters in 6 innings.

Chris Sale struck out 11 in 6 innings

The Twins, on the other hand, were plagued by mistakes throughout the game. A catcher interference call in the eighth inning allowed the Red Sox to tie the game at 2-2, and Max Kepler's solo homer in the seventh inning proved to be the only offensive highlight for the team. The loss was Minnesota's third straight after winning two games against the Yankees over the weekend.

The Red Sox will look to continue their recent success when they take on the Twins in Game 2 of the series on Wednesday night, with Corey Kluber taking the mound for Boston. Despite the unusual ending to Tuesday's game, the Red Sox will be hoping for a more straightforward victory to continue their climb up the standings.

Poll : 0 votes