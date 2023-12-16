Fact Check: Was Shohei Ohtani's 'secret' meeting rule a hoax? Debunking the free agency warning that had MLB on edge

The circumstances that preceded Shohei Ohtani announcing his intent to ink a ten-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers were shrouded in mystery. However, according to Ohtani's agent, they were not that mysterious at all.

News first broke of the historic deal on December 9, one day after Ohtani had told his agent, Ned Balelo, that he wanted to go to the Dodgers. It then fell to Balelo to let the other interested teams know that the Japanese superstar was no longer available.

In the run-up to the signing, a rumor began to circulate that any team who admitted to meeting with Shohei Ohtani would disqualify themselves from the race. However, Balelo recently shut down that rumor. Speaking to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Ohtani claimed:

"That was ridiculous. Those words never came out of my mouth. There was nothing wrong with it at all"

This misdirected sentiment went into overdrive when Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted at the MLB Winter Meetings that Ohtani had met with the team. However, as Balelo claimed, the off-hand admission did not appear to have any adverse effects for the Dodgers when it came to nailing down a deal.

After the dust settled, it was up to Balelo to let the other interested teams know the outcome. The first consolation call was to the Toronto Blue Jays. Up until the very last moment, fans of MLB's sole Canadian team held out hope that Shohei Ohtani would eventually chose to come north of the border.

Other teams that Balelo reportedly corresponded with were the Cubs, Angels, and San Francisco Giants. All of the teams were very tight-lipped about whatever strides they were making, if any, in signing Ohtani. Perhaps they had bought into the myth that Balelo now seems to have debunked.

Shohei Ohtani is probably happy that the free agency drama has ended

Looking back, much of the deafening media sensationalism surrounding the Ohtani free agency was self-fulfilling. Known to be a very private person, Shohei Ohtani or Balelo were largely able to sit back and let the narrative be written for them.

Although Balelo has said that there was no precise "game plan" as such, there is also a strong possibility that Ohtani's case was helped by the dissemination of this rumor. Regardless, the same result was obtained, and Ohtani will be in LA for a long, long time.

