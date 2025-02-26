Fan turning down Savannah Bananas tickets breaks the internet: "Clowning your mom for wanting to spend time with you, what a loser"

The Savannah Bananas are one of the most unique baseball teams out there. Considered a barnstorming exhibition team, every game is going to feature something that probably hasn't been seen on a baseball field before.

They're not always easy to see, though. Fans are often on waitlists to get tickets to games. The Bananas are one of the top baseball attractions in the country. One mother did that to get tickets for her son, but he turned them down.

The original post has over 4,000 likes and a thousand retweets. It's pretty popular, but the replies, of which it has almost 1,000, are mostly negative. One of the most brutal replies, posted directly below, had more interactions than the original post: 213,000 likes and almost 8,000 reposts.

Fans don't like that this user is seemingly disrespecting his mother's efforts to get some online attention. Four of the top replies were hidden by the original poster.

"Clowning your mom for wanting to spend quality time with you somewhere she thought you’d likely have fun is such a dork ass move. What a loser," a fan said.

"I don’t care about the bananas but I’d be willing to take your mom out for the evening. Nothing romantic," one fan said.

"Bro is scared of having fun," another fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Younger generation is so cooked. Bought & sold on the idea validation from strangers is more important than family," another fan said.

"My mom unexpectedly passed away this month and I'd give anything to go to a baseball game with her," one fan said.

That last reaction has over 1.8 thousand likes. Most of the top replies were going viral, which is why the original poster hid them. The reaction to the tweet was certainly not what was initially expected.

Comments are also limited on the post right now, so this was certainly not the reaction that X user JimoothyS thought they would get when they posted the image turning down Bananas tickets.

Savannah Bananas undergo stadium renovation

The Savannah Bananas have been playing in a stadium that's almost 100 years old, but it finally got a renovation. Grayson Field, which was once home to Babe Ruth and other MLB legends, is fully modernized and looks nothing like what Ruth would remember. It has fully entered 2025.

The Savannah Bananas got a makeover (Credits: IMAGN)

One of the owners, Jesse Cole, said via AJC:

“For us to invest millions of dollars in here and put in so much love and care, we hope it’s kind of a love letter to Savannah. It’s our way of saying we care about this city, we care about this community.”

It now has a high-definition videoboard above the center field wall, programmable LED lights for dancing during games, and artificial turf to run on. It cost $3 million, and it was the most expensive renovation the Savannah Bananas have ever seen.

