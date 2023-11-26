Blake Snell, the NL Cy-Young winner, is a highly rated starting pitcher in free agency whom many ballclubs want for the 2024 season. He is currently trying to find a new house.

Snell was recently spotted with his girlfriend, Haeley Mar, in Italy, enjoying his offseason.

"Tuscany" - haeleyryane

Snell shared pictures of a cheese wheel, white truffle pasta, baked patisserie, beautiful grasslands in Italy and finally himself making pasta, hinting that they are in Tuscany.

Fans were happy to see the couple spend time in the foothills of Tuscany.Below are their reactions to the couple's shared pictures:

Fan reactions to Blake Snell and his girlfriend Haeley spending time together

"So jealous" - lulumanion

"Love this for y'all" - marybeth_voiron

"The whole package!" - susiequety

"It's the best ever isn't it?!" - erin.penberthy

"Magical" - marisamusgrove

"cooking it up" - michelle16o

"That truffle pasta" - carolyn_alsalehi

"cyzilla can do anything" - angel_ro7

"Snellzilla cooking up on and off the diamond" - dhdz_13

Exploring Blake Snell and Haeley Mar's relationship

Influencer Haeley Mar and baseball star Blake Snell have been dating for over two years. They frequently post photos of them together on Snell's social media accounts.

Haeley was born in Washington's Renton. Before becoming an independent digital influencer and marketing manager, she was an inside sales representative for the Chicago Bulls.

"Blake Snell and his GF Haeley enjoying in Italy" - AIScott1998

Snell, the former Padres ace, became the seventh player in MLB history to win a Cy Young in both leagues. Haeley Mar uploaded two photos to celebrate this achievement. The first picture shows Mar watching Snell receive the honor, while the second shows the couple enjoying themselves with friends and family.

"The 7th player in MLB history to win a Cy Young in both leagues! What an incredible blessing it has been to watch you pour your heart into this season. God is so good! I’m so proud of you, Mr. Two Time" - haeleyryane

The duo is going strong, and fans cannot wait for the two to tie the knot.

