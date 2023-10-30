New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has won the prestigious 2023 Roberto Clemente Award. The award is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the game of baseball, and fans are uniting in praise of the standout athlete.

Judge, who was named the MVP in 2022, stood out among the 30 nominees—one from each MLB team—to win the coveted award. This places him in an elite circle as only the fourth Yankee to receive the honor. Derek Jeter last claimed it in 2009, preceded by Ron Guidry in 1984 and Don Baylor in 1985.

Fans took to social media to applaud Judge's incredible commitment towards his community.

The All-Star outfielder founded the All Rise Foundation in 2018 to inspire children and youth to become responsible citizens. One of its flagship programs, the All Rise Aspiring Future Leaders initiative, focuses on molding future leaders from the emerging youth.

Judge has supported over 2,000 young people across San Joaquin County, Fresno County, and the Bronx, and granted funds to two dozen community organizations. He has also partnered with the #ICANHELP campaign to combat toxic behavior on social media platforms.

Moreover, Aaron Judge took a stride toward environmental sustainability by partnering with Waiakea, a packaged water manufacturer. The collaboration supports sustainable water bottles, addressing the environmental impact of plastic consumption.

Yankees star Aaron Judge is eyeing a comeback next season

Unfortunately, the 2023 season was a rough patch for Aaron Judge. He struggled with injuries that kept him off the field for an extended period. It also led to a dip in his performance.

The Yankees, once postseason favorites, were subsequently eliminated early from playoff contention. However, fans remain optimistic that their captain will lead a resurgence in the coming season.

With this award, Judge's legacy as a role model in the MLB continues to grow. As the Yankees gear up for the next season, fans will be watching closely to see what else their star slugger has in store.