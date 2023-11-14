Miami Marlins boss Skip Schumaker has been named as the 2023 National League Manager of the Year. In his first season with the club, Schumaker helped guide the Marlins to their first postseason appearance since the shortened 2020 regular season.

It was a year to remember for the former outfielder turned coach, who helped the Miami Marlins' fortunes turn around. After finishing the 2022 season with a 69-93 record, he helped the team finish the 2023 campaign with an impressive 84-79 record, which clinched a National League Wild Card spot.

The 43-year-old began his coaching career with the San Diego Padres back in 2017, serving as the team's first base coach before joining the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021. There, with the Cardinals, Schumaker was able to further develop his coaching abilities, serving as the bench coach under manager Oliver Marmol.

After earning his stripes with the St. Louis Cardinals, Schumaker was given his opportunity to prove himself as a manager of an MLB club. Needless to say, he did just that, turning a seemingly hapless Miami Marlins squad into an impressive contender for the postseason.

Now, after bringing a Miami Marlins team that no one expected much from to the postseason, Skip Schumaker has been named the 2023 National League Manager of the Year. After only one season, Schumaker has impressed voters from across the league, with many looking forward to what they can continue to grow in Miami.

A closer look at Skip Schumaker and the other National League Managerial nominees

What makes Skip Schumaker's win of the NL Manager of the Year Award even more impressive are the managers that he beat out in order to win the prestigious award. The runner-up for the NL Manager of the Year was former Milwaukee Brewers and current Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

Following in third place was Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves, then Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Finishing fifth in voting was Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who led the Dodgers to an NL Division title for the ninth time in 10 seasons.