Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, has urged fans to vote for the player in the All-Star Ballot Finals 2023.

Freeman joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. Before that, he had played for the Atlanta Braves. When Freeman went to the Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves tried to make his wife, Chelsea, happy by giving her a floral bouquet.

Recently, for the All-Stars votes, Chelsea has urged fans to support Freddie and the Dodgers. However, fans brought up Freeman's connection with the Braves and became emotional.

Some fans said that they miss Freddie Freeman at the Atlanta Braves. At the same time, there were other fans who said that they had happily voted for him. Here's a look at some of the top fan reactions:

Chelsea Freeman talks about Freddie Freeman's secret talent

The recent Lady Blue Diamond Gala 2023 hosted by the LA Dodgers Foundation offered a rare chance to gain insight into baseball players' personal lives and that of their partners.

Not only were their on-field accomplishments celebrated, but there was also an opportunity to learn about some of their untapped abilities, proclivities and goals.

Chelsea, Freeman's wife, revealed a nice fact about her husband: he's a skilled dancer. Fans who are more familiar with him from his abilities on the baseball diamond may be surprised to know about this hidden talent.

Freddie Freeman mentioned his signature move, the worm. He added ironically that he has been prohibited from doing so, as he had demonstrated his abilities at a game in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2018.

His worm-dancing antics were put to an end by the Atlanta Braves organization, but it didn't make him less enthusiastic about dancing.

