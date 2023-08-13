Amy Cole, star pitcher Gerrit Cole's wife, recently gave fans a peek of a picturesque summer retreat, which has caused a flurry of excitement on social media. Amy Cole showed idyllic times spent with friends on Instagram, including San Francisco Giants pitcher Brandon Crawford and supermodel Kate Upton.

Fans reacted with remarks like "I am going to tell my future kids that you were the royal family" and "Having a beautiful summer."

The images depict vividly sun-drenched days spent by the pool, happy children's laughter and energizing morning jogs.

Amy's Instagram Post

The highlight of their summer adventure was a tranquil yacht trip where they enjoyed the open ocean. The moments shared by friends and family provide a glimpse into the happy and restful moments that make summer unforgettable, as Amy Cole's posts enthralled followers.

The charming summer vacation, complete with the presence of baseball royalty and Hollywood glitz, is a reminder that even the most well-known people can find comfort and happiness in the straightforward pleasures of summer.

Gerrit Cole and wife Amy's relationship

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole previously spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros.

Cole has a career 139-73 record, with an ERA of 3.21, 2,053 strikeouts in 1,767.0 innings and a WHIP of 1.10. He made his sixth All-Star game in 2023.

Gerrit and Amy Cole met at UCLA in 2009 and fell in love. On Nov. 12, 2016, the couple married at the Ritz-Carlton in Santa Barbara, California.

Gerrit and Amy Col;e are parents to two children. Caden Gerrit Cole, their first child, was born on June 30, 2020. On Jan. 2, 2023, they welcomed their second child, a son named Everett Cole.

Amy Cole played softball for the UCLA Bruins. From November 2013 to November 2015, she worked as a career coach at Athletes to Businesses.