New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge had an astronomical 2022 season. Looking at his record-breaking numbers, he may just be getting started.

While his 62 home runs will go down in the history books and be the talk of the town for years, his re-signing with the Yankees was equally big. Judge signed a whopping $360 million contract with the New York Yankees in December last year, sending the Yankee faithful into delirium.

Bryan Hock, a journalist from NYC, posted earlier today asking the public their favorite Judge moment of 2022. Hock also cheekily explicitly mentions that nobody can refer to home run number 62.

Fans on Twitter had various different moments they cherished and enthusiastically put their favorite memories down.

One fan said exactly what was on most people’s minds, Aaron Judge's re-signing with the Yankees:

Another hastily penned down Judge’s Astros walk off.

One Yankee fan was elated that not only did Judge re-sign, but that he was also named club captain.

This fan's favorite moment was Judge’s #45 which he witnessed live with his parents in Seattle.

Here are a few more of the best memories:

Matt Herrmann @MattyHerrmann @illaduff



The rain delay (right after beer sales ended), the five-run 8th, the home run. Everyone knew it was coming and he delivered @BryanHoch Was looking for this.The rain delay (right after beer sales ended), the five-run 8th, the home run. Everyone knew it was coming and he delivered @illaduff @BryanHoch Was looking for this. The rain delay (right after beer sales ended), the five-run 8th, the home run. Everyone knew it was coming and he delivered https://t.co/apxufFvhUp

Duff @illaduff @BryanHoch 3 run HR to cap a 5 run 8th inning comeback vs KC at the stadium after a rain delay. The crowd who stayed for the show was electric @BryanHoch 3 run HR to cap a 5 run 8th inning comeback vs KC at the stadium after a rain delay. The crowd who stayed for the show was electric

Jay Hemsworth @JayHemsworth @BryanHoch This was almost my favourite moment...Was for #61 but fell short so, my favourite Judge moment was running into the legend himself outside a NYC restaurant post #61 and throwing 🤘 to each other. @BryanHoch This was almost my favourite moment...Was for #61 but fell short so, my favourite Judge moment was running into the legend himself outside a NYC restaurant post #61 and throwing 🤘 to each other. https://t.co/FoG3caiees

🤘🏼AstrosTeacher84 🤘🏼 @camibrown1984 @BryanHoch When he was the last out against the Astros before they went to the World Series @BryanHoch When he was the last out against the Astros before they went to the World Series 😃

Aaron Judge is the 16th captain in Yankees franchise history

The New York Yankees announced that Judge would be the team's new captain during a news conference announcing his re-signing.

Judge is the 16th captain in the club's history and the first to hold the title since Derek Jeter.

MLB @MLB He's the Captain now! Aaron Judge is officially the 16th Captain in Yankees history. He's the Captain now! Aaron Judge is officially the 16th Captain in Yankees history. https://t.co/RWJuWDQ46r

"He's the Captain now! Aaron Judge is officially the 16th Captain in Yankees history." - MLB, Twitter

It looks like everything paid off all too well for Judge. Not only does his love affair with the Big Apple continues, but he’s now at the helm too.

Only time will tell us how well he does next season, but you can be sure to expect nothing short of entertaining stuff.

