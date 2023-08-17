The Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar, Shohei Ohtani, once again displayed his dazzling form as his team shut out the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Thanks to Ohtani's contributions, the Angels managed to avoid a sweep by the Rangers, leaving fans mesmerized by his performance and taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Shohei Ohtani has truly had a record-breaking season in the MLB. He has showcased dominance on both offense and defense, leading the charts in offensive prowess as well as defensive statistics.

Although he held the league's top spot in home runs for the majority of the season, he currently ranks second after being overtaken by Matt Olson of the Braves. When it comes to pitching, Ohtani remains among the league's elite, making him a strong contender for the Cy Young award.

During Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Ohtani launched a 437-foot home run in the first inning, giving his team the lead. This marked his 42nd home run of the season.

An iconic moment occurred during his powerful swing as his helmet flew off, yet he continued to round the bases without it. This memorable event is sure to be etched in fans' memories for years to come. Social media platforms were abuzz with comments about Ohtani's exceptional performance and incredible abilities, reaffirming his status as a Japanese phenom in the MLB.

"This man is out of this world," wrote one fan on Twitter. "This guy is unbelievable," added another.

Shohei Ohtani egdes closer to franchise HR record

While Shohei Ohtani no longer leads the MLB in home runs this season, he is inching closer to a franchise record with the Los Angeles Angels. Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson is currently the HR leader in the league while Ohtani is just one shy of him.

On the other hand, the Japanese star is only five homers shy of the Angels franchise record, which stands at 47 homers recorded by Troy Glaus in the 2000 season. With Ohtani set to leave the LA team at the end of the season, it would be a great achievement for him to surpass the record and mark his name in the club's history books.