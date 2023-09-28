Wednesday saw the conclusion of Damian Lillard's 11-year tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers and the three-month story surrounding his request to be transferred elsewhere in an effort to win an NBA championship. Eventually, he was traded by Portland to play with Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.

This shocked the NBA Twitter, while MLB fans broke down the gravity of a Damian Lillard-like switch in baseball.

One wrote: "Mookie Betts to the Braves" and the other commented: "Ohtani to the Cardinals"

"Jose Ramirez to the Yankees"

"Juan Soto to the padres except the bucks might win" "Acuna to the dodgers"

"Freddie Freeman to the Astros" "Soto to Astros"

Milwaukee's reward is clear-cut: Lillard, who was selected as one of the Top 75 players of all time. He is a seven-time All-NBA player, one of the finest point guards in the league, and is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game. Now, he has a strong running partner in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

MLB star Mike Trout's possible destination next year

There are rumors that Mike Trout, an outfielder with the Angels, might be traded this summer, which would have been heresy two or three years ago.

The Red Sox may be a potential destination for Trout if the Los Angeles Angels decide to let go of the three-time American League MVP.

If the Angels decide to trade the 11-time All-Star this winter, MLB source Steve Phillips mentioned the Boston Red Sox as another potential destination for Mike Trout.

"See ya, hate to be ya." @StevePhillipsGM predicts that Mike Trout is done in Anaheim, and names some potential trade destinations: @Angels| #Angels | #GoHalos"

Trout has been selected to 11 MLB All-Star Games, has won the Silver Slugger Award nine times, and has been named the American League's (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) three times (in 2014, 2016, and 2019).

Additionally, he led the American national team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.