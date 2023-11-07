The Philadelphia Phillies have claimed LHP Josh Fleming from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays placed six players on outright waivers over the weekend, including the southpaw.

"#Rays LHP Josh Fleming claimed by #Phillies." - TBTimes_Rays

The 27-year-old Fleming has been a member of Tampa Bay's starting rotation and bullpen in the last four seasons. In addition to spending time on the injury list due to oblique and calf issues, his 2023 season was cut short by a left elbow inflammation.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their excitement for the new recruit.

"Incoming BABIP regression and he becomes an elite long relief guy." - MathurIndy

"Is he good?" - ChandlerEnfing1

"It’s over for us flemboys." - 97_cruzer

"It's finally over!!" - sean_2312

"Thank you phillies." - AldairRobles33

"Phillies don’t know what they’re in for." - zackhzackh

"let him cook." - treaXBA

"World series." - Busparbrainboy

"Let's gooooo" - RaysGoat

"Rays doing what they do. Good luck Josh . Best wishes." - mrfritz68

"He gonna turn into Alverado 2." - bk_goat_05

Fleming gives the Phillies some extra starting pitching depth to start the summer since Michael Lorenzen and Aaron Nola have free agency tickets. But he is not guaranteed to make the Opening Day rotation out of spring training.

Josh Fleming is the latest entrant into the Phillies roster

Josh Fleming has occasionally appeared to be a capable fifth starter or swingman when healthy. This season, he pitched 51 2/3 innings for the Rays, recording a 4.70 ERA against an 8.6% walk rate and a career-worst 11.8% strikeout rate.

He made his major league debut in 2020, pitching 32 1/3 innings at a 2.78 ERA. Fleming has amassed 223 1/3 Major League innings overall, with a 4.88 ERA, 14.9% strikeout rate, and 7.1% walk rate. At the MLB level, Fleming has an incredible 59% ground-ball rate in addition to his strong command.

He has four more years of club control when he joins the Phillies, so if he can turn things around and establish himself as a member of manager Rob Thomson's staff, he might be a multi-year asset.

As a Super Two player, Fleming will be eligible for arbitration this summer. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz has projected Fleming's compensation to be $1 million.