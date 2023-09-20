Brusdar Graterol, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, made his first major league start in front of his mother, Ysmalia. The heartwarming scene caused tears to well up in everyone at Dodger Stadium as Graterol's mother saw her son play for the first time. She was all smiles and in tears.

"What a moment. 🥹 After seven years apart living in Venezuela, Brusdar’s mother watched her son pitch for the first time as a Major Leaguer."

Fans got emotional as Brusdar Graterol's mother saw her son pitch for the first time in MLB.

"Bring her to every post season game in October," wrote one user while the other commented: "Best moment of the season."

"They were lying when they said there’s no crying in baseball"

"that's very wholesome"

"What an amazing moment. Bigger than baseball. Watching her son for the first time. Getting to see her grandbaby tonight for the first time. Special."

"We need to get her a jersey!!!!"

Dodgers pitcher Graterol was born and raised in the harsh dictatorship and abject poverty of Calabozo, Venezuela. Graterol often thinks back to a day 10 years ago when he claims to have seen a mother and her child selling produce on the street.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Seattle Mariners

Graterol, who was only 15 years old, waited with his mother at a nearby bus stop for tryouts in front of scouts from major league baseball.

At the time, his mother, Ysmalia, warned him that if his goal of becoming a baseball player didn't materialize, his family could have to start hawking goods on the streets.

"Look, son, if this blessing doesn't come true, we're going to be like that family," Graterol recalled. "That was tough when my mom showed me that reality. I didn't say anything. Thankfully, here we are."

Brusdar Graterol became emotional to pitch in front of his mom

Brusdar Graterol's mother, Ysmalia, witnessed the Angels' comeback victory over the Detroit Tigers from a suite while her son pitched a spotless eighth inning. Graterol spoke about the heartwarming moment.

“It was so incredible. I’ve always wanted to pitch in front of my mom. Being so successful as I’ve been pitching lately, it was so emotional and nice to have her here,” Graterol said through an interpreter after the game. “We never really gave up on any situation and luckily we found a way to get her to the United States.”

In Venezuela, Ysmailia played softball, and she taught her son the sport.