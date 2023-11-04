The Cincinnati Reds management has declined the 2024 club offer to legendary first baseman Joey Votto. Votto completed his 10-year, $225 million contract with the Reds this season, after which the management decided to let him go as Cincinnati undergoes a rebuilding phase to compete hard in the major leagues.

Loyal Cincinnati fans recognize the rich history of the ballclub, having won five World Series titles in MLB, but the drought since the latest one has been over three decades. Fans believed Joey Votto would bring a winning culture back to the franchise's goals, but it didn't happen over his 17 years with the team.

Despite that, Votto is recognized as a modern-day Reds legend and is highly appreciated by the fans, as he stuck around with the team through thick and thin. Unhappy with the decision, fans vented their frustration on X (formerly Twitter).

"Could never treat our own like that" - Mystinc_t

"You couldn't at least try to negotiate a lower amount? If Votto said no, then I understand, and if you didn't shame on you." - TLewis43758

"Yikes — terrible decision." - austinthesing

"Sad day." - BengalsGraphic5

"How could you do this?" - MLBONFAX

"Nick Castellanos just hit a home run somewhere because this is a tragedy…" - BuckCityBreaks

"I hate you guys so much." - BuckCityBreaks

"He still plays better than some rookies on the team. I am sure he would take a pay cut. Joey deserves better," - emily_curtiss

"Don’t understand the mistreatment of a future Hall of Famer. Hard to be a Reds fan right now with the poor ownership and leadership at the top of the organization. Very disappointing. Going to miss watching #19 in a Reds uniform @JoeyVotto." - tsimpsonIII

"Bad decision... I get it, but Votto has been the heart of the club for almost 2 decades. At minimum, find a place in the organization for him. We need him in Red." - AdamMB79

Joey Votto seeks a new ballclub for 2024 MLB season

40-year-old Joey Votto has seen better days in the MLB since starting his career with the Reds in 2007. Votto made a name for himself as one of baseball's top first basemen during the ensuing years.

In 2010, he was voted the National League's Most Valuable Player and helped the Reds make it to the postseason for the first time since 1995. Votto was an MVP finalist in 2015 and 2017 and was chosen for the All-Star team in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2017, and 2018.

Votto has not yet declared if he intends to play one more season or to hang up his boots and become a lifelong Reds fan. Although he wouldn't be a regular player at this point in his career, the 40-year-old would be a valuable veteran the team could have off the bench as a pinch hitter.