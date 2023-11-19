The Atlanta Braves are pursuing free-agent pitcher Sonny Gray, after falling short in the bid to sign Phillies ace Aaron Nola, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi.

The Braves are clearly trying to bolster their starting rotation and extend their focus beyond the 2024 season. They find themselves on a quest for a quality arm after falling short of capitalizing on their strong 2023 regular season.

Free agent Sonny Gray, formerly of the Minnesota Twins, seems to fit the description perfectly. The 34-year-old right-hander has previously demonstrated his abilities both with the Cincinnati Reds and, more recently, in the postseason with the Twins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Morosi, the Braves were actively pursuing Aaron Nola before he opted for a lucrative seven-year, $172 million deal to stay with the Phillies.

Social media is buzzing with fans trolling the Braves following their failure to secure Nola.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some Braves fans have also become critical, voicing their disappointment over the team's unsuccessful attempt to acquire Nola. Although the pursuit of Gray sparks enthusiasm among many, it's evident that Braves fans are disappointed in their inability to secure their primary target.

Atlanta Braves' potential Sonny Gray signing could bolster postseason prospects

The Braves' desire for Sonny Gray is in line with their willingness to make a significant financial investment in securing a top-tier pitcher. Due to Gray's age of 34, a shorter contract could be a possibility. However, the associated cost with the contract is anticipated to be substantial, given the limited alternatives in the market.

Gray's standout performance in the 2023 season with the Twins also adds to his appeal. With an impressive 2.79 ERA and a 2.83 FIP over 184 innings, Gray demonstrated his quality. Further, his finish as the runner-up in the AL Cy Young voting highlights his potential value to any team in need of solid pitching.

After falling short in a close NLDS, the addition of Sonny Gray could be the game-changer the Braves need for the next round. Along with the Braves, the Cardinals and even the Twins themselves may consider re-signing him. MLB fans will be eagerly anticipating his decision on which team he chooses to join.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.