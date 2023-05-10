Create

Fans mock Shohei Ohtani overtaking Babe Ruth for most career strikeouts in loss vs Astros: "The Babe never gave up a home run to Martin Maldonado"

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified May 10, 2023 05:17 GMT
Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels
hohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels throws against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. [Source: Getty Images]

Shohei Ohtani had a mixed night against the Houston Astros as the Los Angeles Angels lost 3-1 at home. The Japanese sensation crossed Babe Ruth for the most career strikeouts but unfortunately gave away three runs in the fifth inning, which proved costly.

Shohei Ohtani took four less seasons of pitching than Babe Ruth to get to the mark. He now has the most career strikeouts for players who have hit 100 home runs. His 502nd career strikeout came in the second innings of the game as he framed Jeremy Pena to surpass Ruth's 501.

Overall in the game, the 28-year-old modern two-way player struggled a bit as he was taken for three runs in seven. Ohtani suffered his first loss of the season due to a lackluster fifth inning that saw five consecutive Astros players get on base. Martin Maldonado went yard with a two-run homer and Yordan Alvarez completed a run batted in (RBI) single.

This is the first time in three consecutive starts in his MLB career that Shohei Ohtani has given away at least three runs. Since he passed Ruth's record today, fans were quickly onto the scene to compare the two legendary two-way players. Fans took to Twitter to troll Ohtani for giving away a home run against Martin Maldonado, something they feel that Babe Ruth would have avoided.

Imagine if Ruth was playing with the same rules, he'd have a gazillion more strikkeouts. twitter.com/BenVerlander/s…
@MLBONFOX @LAAngelsPR The Babe never gave up a home run to Martin Maldonado.
@BabeRuthsEmpire @MLBONFOX @LAAngelsPR Babe Ruth has never had Martin Maldonado take him deep
Maldonado getting a home run off Ohtani should put an end to the Babe Ruth comparisons #HOUvsLAA #Ready2Reign
It's unfair to compare Ohtani to Babe Ruth. Shohei is not drinking a fifth of whiskey and eating a pound of red meat before every game. Apples to oranges baby. #GoHalos
@astros_dude @MLBONFOX @LAAngelsPR Babe Ruth shaped this era to what it is, whether you like him or not.
Only chasing Tungsten Arm O’Doyle twitter.com/laangelspr/sta…
@BenVerlander His team still stinks
@BenVerlander Let's see him do it drunk and on a hotdogs diet.

Shohei Ohtani has struggled mid innings in the last few outings

The usual 'Shotime' seems to fade away as his start wares on as the Angels superstar has found it difficult to get past the fourth and fifth inning in his last few games. Against the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani gave away nine runs in 13 innings. Including last night's performance, his earned run average (ERA) has dropped down to 2.74. He would be looking to work on this aspect of his game.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
