The Texas Rangers have ultimately won their first World Series victory since 1972. Texas defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 to secure the World Series 4-1. Texas was leading 3-1 and had the opportunity to finish the series on the road. The Rangers continued their MLB postseason record of 11 wins in a single postseason while playing on the road.

Parallely, two days back, Creed has scheduled a 40-city North American tour, marking their first road trip together in over a decade, following their scheme to reunite with their Summer of '99 cruise in 2024.

Fans got excited as Rangers secured victory in every game since Creed's reunion tour reveal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One supporter wrote: "You've reached the top" while the other commented: "World Series champs we’ll be."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Can you take me hiiiiggghhherr"

Expand Tweet

"This is EPICCCCCC...."

Expand Tweet

"Rangers Creed"

Expand Tweet

"my heart is FULL" "I’m totally obsessed" "Legends"

Fan reactions.

Vikings also started playing Creed after Rangers' win to motivate themselves.

"Wow Vikings are winning the SB then"

Expand Tweet

The Rangers celebrated their victory with Creed's "Higher"

The Texas Rangers fulfilled the lyrics of the iconic rock ballad "Higher" after embracing it as their season anthem. On Wednesday night, the team won the World Series.

World Series Rangers Diamondbacks Baseball

The Rangers chose to sing "Higher" together in the locker room as they showered each other with beer in celebration after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks to earn the team's first-ever World Series triumph.

Expand Tweet

Creed and the Texas Rangers continue to grow closer. After hearing that the baseball team was utilizing the band's music as inspiration, all four Creed members went to the Rangers' Wednesday night home playoff game against the Houston Astros. The pictures and videos of it have quickly gone viral on the internet.

When asked the band members if they were actually Rangers fans, to which bassist Brian Marshall responded:

“Yeah, we’re Rangers fans — sorry, the Braves lost,” insinuating that he’s actually an Atlanta Braves fan. Stapp took a more diplomatic approach, saying, “We’re fans of sports, fans of baseball, and of course how can you not embrace a city that’s embraced us.”