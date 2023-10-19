A commercial featuring Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and David Ortiz that aired during the ALDS has fans buzzing on social media. The MLB on Fox ALDS commercial serves as an added perk for baseball fans who were already soaking in the postseason.

In the advertisement, Rodriguez is seen hitting a baseball in a street, pitched by none other than Yankees legend Derek Jeter. Adding to the star power, "Big Papi" David Ortiz and MLB on Fox host Kevin Burkhardt make appearances, too.

Recently, A-Rod posted some behind-the-scenes footage of the advert, and fan reactions to it have been priceless.

GIFs and memes have flooded the comments, showing just how much the commercial has caught the attention of MLB fans. Many fans relished the nostalgia stirred by the advertisement.

The timing of the post couldn't be more apt, as the ALDS has just concluded. In that round, the Texas Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros defeated the Minnesota Twins to advance.

ALDS champions Rangers and Astros clash in ALCS Game 4 today

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are gearing up for a pivotal Game 4 in the ALCS on Thursday. The Rangers had been successful in Houston, winning both games, but the Astros turned the tables with an 8-5 away win on Wednesday night.

It's worth mentioning that Houston has had an excellent track record at Globe Life Field this season, which makes this clash even more exciting

As for the pitching matchups, the Astros are sending right-handed pitcher Jose Urquidy to the mound. Urquidy will hope to emulate the success of Game 3's standout pitcher, Cristian Javier, and add another solid outing to his postseason resume.

For the Rangers, left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney will take the mound. Heaney's last playoff appearance was in the ALDS opener against the Orioles.

The Rangers are looking to bounce back after a demoralizing Game 3 in which ace Max Scherzer was hit all over the field by the Astros. Meanwhile, Houston's morale is sky-high after the win.