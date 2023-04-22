The job of being an umpire in the MLB is a tough one, to say the least. They're tasked with split-second decisions, which can have a significant impact on the outcome of games.

While the major league umpires are highly trained and experienced, they're also human and prone to making mistakes. That's exactly what happened when the Chicago White Sox faced the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the first innings with Yandy Diaz at bat facing a Michael Kopech pitch. The umpire called the ball a strike ball after catcher Yasmani Grandal had failed to catch the pitch. Replays clearly showed that the pitch was outside the strike zone. The incorrect call added a strike for Diaz when it could have led to a walk, leading to a scoring opportunity for the Rays.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The umpire's mistake turned out not to be too costly, as the Rays ended up winning 8-7 after a Brandon Lowe walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth innings. However, this is not the first instance of an umpire making the wrong call this season, and fans are always quick to jump on any mistake. This incident, too, has been severely criticized by fans on social media.

"The robots can’t get here soon enough," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"MLB asks a lot for its players but hardly anything from its umps," added another.

Here are some of the other top reactions:

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Have never seen a catcher drop a ball outside the zone and be called a strike Have never seen a catcher drop a ball outside the zone and be called a strike https://t.co/3IwcGA0YR9

Big Palooka @The_BigPalooka @TalkinBaseball_ Mlb asks a lot for its players but hardly anything from its umps @TalkinBaseball_ Mlb asks a lot for its players but hardly anything from its umps

Xavier Jackson @xavjackson32 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Have never seen a catcher drop a ball outside the zone and be called a strike Have never seen a catcher drop a ball outside the zone and be called a strike https://t.co/3IwcGA0YR9 I swear the umps have been waaaaay worse this year twitter.com/talkinbaseball… I swear the umps have been waaaaay worse this year twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Matthew @Matthew1582618 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Have never seen a catcher drop a ball outside the zone and be called a strike Have never seen a catcher drop a ball outside the zone and be called a strike https://t.co/3IwcGA0YR9 That’s a little league strike twitter.com/talkinbaseball… That’s a little league strike twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

NYMMedia @metsandmusic Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Have never seen a catcher drop a ball outside the zone and be called a strike Have never seen a catcher drop a ball outside the zone and be called a strike https://t.co/3IwcGA0YR9 Umpires have been bad this year. twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Umpires have been bad this year. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Blue Bell Scoreboard @OlsenScoreboard Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Have never seen a catcher drop a ball outside the zone and be called a strike Have never seen a catcher drop a ball outside the zone and be called a strike https://t.co/3IwcGA0YR9 Umpires have been so ass this year I’m actually ready for the robot umps twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Umpires have been so ass this year I’m actually ready for the robot umps twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Tampa Bay Rays continue winning streak despite umpire blunder

Friday night's 8-7 win against the Chicago White Sox marked the 11th straight home win for the Tampa Bay Rays.

It's the second longest home winning streak to start a season since 1912. Safe to say, the Rays are on a roll. They're atop the Al East table with a 17-3 record, making them the best team in the MLB so far this season.

Despite the Rays' formidable record this season, their win against the White Sox lost some of the spotlight due to the wrong call made by the official on the night. While it's natural to criticize an official for a mistake, we must take into account that an MLB game is a highly intense affair that happens in the midst of a highly charged environment.

It's almost impossible to get each and every call right, as there's room for human error. Fortunately, the error wasn't costly for the Rays.

Poll : 0 votes