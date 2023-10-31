Recently, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts vocalized his support of controversial former teammate, Trevor Bauer, catching the attention of baseball media. Betts made the comments before Game 3 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks.

Betts was asked by Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times about Bauer, who has been embroiled in a scandal and has faced subsequent suspension. Despite recent controversy surrounding Bauer, Betts stood by his former teammate. He said:

"My experience with Bauer is not anything remotely close to what everyone else’s experience is. I love him. I think he’s an awesome guy."

He further stated that he hoped MLB teams will consider signing Bauer in the coming offseason.

Bauer was released by the Dodgers in January, following his suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy. The suspension followed allegations of sexual assault, which Bauer has consistently denied. Recently, Bauer reached a settlement with his accuser and thus, could potentially make a return to the MLB.

The Dodgers franchise has been cautious when it comes to engaging in controversies. The organization had previously issued a statement but refrained from further public comments. Betts' comments broke the relative silence from Dodger players concerning Bauer since the settlement.

Fans took notice of Betts' words and applauded the star outfielder's candor. Social media buzzed as they discussed the sincerity and boldness that Betts displayed in standing up for a former teammate.

Mookie Betts' endorsement may help Trevor Bauer find a team in the MLB again

Mookie Betts and Trevor Bauer became teammates in 2021, when Bauer signed a three-year deal with the Dodgers. However, their time together was cut short due to the allegations faced by Bauer.

The right-handed pitcher spent the present season in Japan with the Yokohama DeNa BayStars. During his stint overseas, Bauer has shown signs of his former self, emerging as one of the league's standout starting pitchers when fit.

Last season, Bauer made 17 starts for the Dodgers, compiling an 8-5 record with a 2.59 ERA over 107.2 innings. However, the Dodgers have not indicated any openness to re-signing Bauer.

Mookie Betts' public endorsement could serve as a significant boost for Trevor Bauer as he seeks a return to MLB. As one of the most respected and high-profile players in the MLB, Betts' endorsement carries considerable weight.