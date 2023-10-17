Nick Castellanos continued his red hot streak on Monday. After becoming the first player to hit two home runs in back to back games in the playoffs, the outfielder blasted another one as his team took a 1-0 lead in the NLCS. His son, as he has been frequently, was right by the dugout watching.

As soon as the ball left the yard, Liam went crazy. In the on-deck circle, Brandon Marsh was watching the ball as well. They both loved seeing it, and Marsh immediately turned to celebrate with Castellanos' son.

He gave him a huge high five before turning to his own teammates in the dugout, showcasing how they feel about Castellanos and his son. Fans loved seeing it, and they reacted on Instagram.

Fans loved seeing Brandon Marsh celebrate with Nick Castellanos' son

One wrote:

"I love the fact that Marsh gave him a high five before even going to the dugout to get hype. I hate to say it, but just shows how close that team is."

Another said:

"Those two experiencing this together as father and son is priceless."

Castellanos rounded the bases and touched home before looking at his son in the stands and celebrating with him.

Nick Castellanos has the Phillies riding

The Philadelphia Phillies have only lost one game during the National League playoffs. The team is currently in the midst of another impressive run, trying to follow up last year's surprising World Series appearance.

Bryce Harper is usually the engine driving this team, and he's been great. Nick Castellanos has been on a different level, though. He has five home runs in the last three games.

Nick Castellanos is on fire

He is blasting his way through some of the best pitching in the NL, and the Phillies are better for it. They're one game up on the Arizona Diamondbacks and will look to continue their dominance.

They will get to face either the Texas Rangers or Houston Astros if they advance, and the team is eager to put the ring on the season they couldn't last year.