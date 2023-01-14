When a ball strikes the bat of the Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton compared to other MLB players, there is a noticeable difference. The crowd typically oohs and aahs at the sharper crack that comes from the wood. And the statistics support that.

If you don't think that Stanton is the league's best raw power hitter, you are blatantly denying the existence of a man who has potentially the greatest amount of power in baseball history.

Stanton is capable. He is the kind of strong that shouldn't exist in nature; rather, to convince people of his inhuman strength in a movie theater, you'd need CGI and studio tricks.

Of the Yankees' 10 hardest hit balls in 2022, 9 belonged to Giancarlo Stanton

"Of the Yankees' 10 hardest hit balls in 2022, 9 belonged to Giancarlo Stanton," TalkinYanks tweeted.

The outfielder with the New York Yankees batted.237/.319./.516 with 24 home runs and 61 RBIs. Last season, he had the third-most home runs in the American League and the fourth-most RBIs. In the 2022 season, he was responsible for 15% of the home runs hit by the Yankees. Aaron Judge would be hitting close to 20% of the team's home runs if we were to theoretically remove him from the starting lineup.

The MLB world unanimously agreed after a lengthy debate that Giancarlo Stanton is the league's best power hitter. The flurry of reactions signified that most of the fans agreed with his raw strength.

The exit velo KING. Now just imagine if he used his lower body on his swings, wow

"The exit velo KING. Now just imagine if he used his lower body on his swings, wow," CHREEZUSCHRIST tweeted.

The walkoff Grand Slam down 3 still gives me chills

Thre first homer is still one of the most impressive things I've ever seen

I've never seen someone hit a ball as violently as Giancarlo Stanton does. It makes a different sound when he hits it.

"I’ve never seen someone hit a ball as violently as Giancarlo Stanton does. It makes a different sound when he hits it," smellypirate tweeted.

"Pure power," Francis71812260 tweeted.

Sounds like a shot gun going off when he hits

Giancarlo Stanton's All Star bomb

Giancarlo Stanton put on a performance for the crowd in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game to earn the MVP award. The American League edged the National League 3-2 thanks to his two-run home run to left field in the fourth inning.

Only five runs were scored from the combined efforts of the two sides in a game that will be remembered for its pitching. This increased the significance of Stanton's contribution. Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers attempted to trick Stanton with an 83 mph slider, but Stanton saw right through him and blasted a 457-foot home run.

ClutchPoints Betting



Stanton to hit a HR (+520)



He's now the live favorite to win All-Star Game MVP



STANTON TIES IT.Stanton to hit a HR (+520)He’s now the live favorite to win All-Star Game MVP🤔 STANTON TIES IT. ✅ Stanton to hit a HR (+520) He’s now the live favorite to win All-Star Game MVP🤔 https://t.co/6a8MpIdxuT

"He’s now the live favorite to win All-Star Game MVP," CPBetting tweeted.

Stanton will be riding high on expectations to perform at his prior high standards since the Yankees haven't advanced to the World Series since his arrival in 2018.

