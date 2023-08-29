Recently, tennis phenom Genie Bouchard suffered a terrible loss, but grinned through it to visit the New York Mets. After she flamed out at the US Open last week, losing to Dayana Yastremska, she was spotted in the stands for the baseball game. She shared the pics to Instagram for her fans.

Those fans had varying reactions to the sight of the tennis star. Some were pleased to see her out and about after a tough go. Others trolled her for the same exact thing.

Others felt like her presence was the only good thing to happen to the New York Mets in a very trying season. They're currently in last place, 26 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

Fans reacted to the tennis star's MLB appearance

Fans reacted to the tennis star's Mets appearance

Bouchard is quite the up and coming talent in the world of tennis. Unfortunately, her time will have to wait as she was unable to progress as far as she would have liked at the US Open. Now, though, it seems she's found enjoyment in watching the team play- something their fans haven't had very often this year.

The Mets are having a very bad season

Perhaps Genie Bouchard's visit can turn things around for the New York Mets, who are struggling mightily this year. Despite having Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and other stars, the magic that gave them 100 wins seems to have run out.

They traded both Scherzer and Verlander and waved the white flag. They will continue to struggle in all likelihood and then try and regroup during the offseason. Maybe then they can return to form and make the MLB Playoffs once more.